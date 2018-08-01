BBC Sport - Johanna Konta inflicts Serena Williams' worst defeat of career
Konta inflicts Serena's worst defeat of career
- From the section Tennis
Johanna Konta inflicts the worst defeat of Serena Williams' career with a thumping 6-1 6-0 first-round victory over the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion in San Jose.
