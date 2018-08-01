Los Cabos Open: Cameron Norrie through to second round in Mexico

Cameron Norrie
Norrie reached the semi-finals of the Atlanta Open last week but lost to American Ryan Harrison

British number two Cameron Norrie is through to the second round of the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

The 22-year-old defeated Indian qualifier Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-2 6-2 to set up a second-round tie with eighth seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain.

Last week, Norrie reached his second ATP World Tour semi-final at the Atlanta Open.

Defending champion Sam Querrey is also through to the second round after victory over home wildcard Lucas Gomez.

The American won 6-2 6-3 and will play Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, who beat Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-4 6-3.

