Andy Murray beats Mackenzie McDonald in Washington Open

Andy Murray was playing in his first hard court match in 16 months

Andy Murray beat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 6-4 7-5 in the Washington Open's first round in his fourth match since returning from hip surgery in January.

Murray converted his seventh match point to seal the win after more than two-and-a-half hours on court.

The former world number one was broken in his first three service games as he lost the first set before levelling the match and taking a 73-minute final set.

He will now play fellow Briton Kyle Edmund in the second round.

More to follow.