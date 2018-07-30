Washington Open: Britain's Katie Boulter beats Aleksandra Krunic
British number two Katie Boulter reached the last 16 of the Washington Open by knocking out fifth seed Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets.
The 21-year-old saved a solitary break point as she beat the Serb world number 47 6-2 6-0 in 63 minutes.
Boulter, the world number 118, will face Allie Kiick of the United States in the next round on Wednesday.
Russian two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also progressed, beating American Kristie Ahn 6-2 6-1.