Olga Danilovic, 17, becomes first player born in 2000s to win a WTA title

Danilovic defeated top seed Julia Goerges in the quarter-final

Olga Danilovic became the first player born in the 2000s to win a WTA title with victory in the Moscow River Cup.

Danilovic was a break down in the final set against fellow 17-year old Anastasia Potapova but recovered to win 7-5 6-7 (7-1) 6-4.

The Serb is the youngest winner of a WTA title since 2015.

She is also the first 'lucky loser' to win a WTA title, after being granted a place in the main draw despite losing the final round of qualifying.