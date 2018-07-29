Atlanta Open: Cameron Norrie loses to Ryan Harrison in semi-final

Cameron Norrie (right) double-faulted five times in the defeat by Harrison

British number two Cameron Norrie was beaten by American Ryan Harrison in the semi-finals of the Atlanta Open.

Norrie, 22, had looked to be heading for his first ATP final after taking the first set before the eighth seed fought back to win 2-6 6-3 6-2.

Harrison will face Wimbledon semi-finalist and compatriot John Isner in Sunday's final.

Norrie, the world number 73, was in his second ATP semi-final after reaching the same stage at May's Lyon Open.