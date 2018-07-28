Cameron Norrie into Atlanta semi-finals after Nick Kyrgios retires injured

British number two Cameron Norrie (left) will be playing in his second ATP semi-final

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the Atlanta Open semi-finals after second seed Nick Kyrgios retired mid-match.

World number 73 Norrie led 7-5 3-0 when the Australian pulled out with what looked like a recurring hip problem, drawing boos from the crowd.

Kyrgios was also booed off court in Washington a year ago after retiring for a third match in a row.

British number two Norrie will now face American eighth seed Ryan Harrison in the last four.

"It feels great to get into the semis, but not the way I wanted to do it," Norrie, 22, told the ATP website.