Atlanta Open: Britain's Cameron Norrie into Atlanta quarters

Norrie is currently ranked at number 73 in the world

British number two Cameron Norrie beat sixth seed Jeremy Chardy in three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Atlanta Open.

The 22-year old lost a tight first set but came through 5-7 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 45 minutes.

Norrie is looking to bounce back from a disappointing grass court season in which he lost first-round matches at Nottingham, Queen's Club and Wimbledon.

He will play Nick Kyrgios or qualifier Noah Rubin in the quarter-final.

Elsewhere in the draw, Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis and Australian fourth seed Matthew Ebden will play each other in the last eight after they registered straight sets victories over Frances Tiafoe and Donald Young respectively.

Top seed John Isner comfortably defeated Alex De Minaur 6-3 6-2 to set up a quarter-final with Germany's Mischa Zverev.