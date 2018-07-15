BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray & Victoria Azarenka lose mixed doubles final - Highlights
Highlights: Murray & Azarenka lose mixed doubles final
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Jamie Murray and partner Victoria Azarenka are beaten by Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar 7-6 (7-1) 6-3.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Djokovic wins fourth Wimbledon title
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired