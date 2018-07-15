BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray & Victoria Azarenka lose mixed doubles final - Highlights

Highlights: Murray & Azarenka lose mixed doubles final

  • From the section Tennis

Watch highlights as Jamie Murray and partner Victoria Azarenka are beaten by Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar 7-6 (7-1) 6-3.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Djokovic wins fourth Wimbledon title

Available to UK users only.

Highlights: Murray & Azarenka lose mixed doubles final

