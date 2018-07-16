BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Lookalikes, champions' delight & best Wimbledon funnies
Champions' delight & the best Wimbledon funnies
- From the section Tennis
Watch the weird and wonderful moments from this year's Wimbledon, featuring a Johnny Deep lookalike, celebrities galore and a masterclass from Novak Djokovic.
WATCH MORE: Kerber beats Williams to win first Wimbledon title - highlights
WATCH MORE: Djokovic wins fourth Wimbledon title - highlights
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired