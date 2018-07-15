BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic makes emotional speech after his fourth Wimbledon win
Djokovic's son steals the show during 'emotional' victory speech
- From the section Tennis
Four-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic speaks emotionally about his son witnessing his 2018 victory on Centre Court.
WATCH MORE: Novak Djokovic wins fourth Wimbledon by beating Kevin Anderson
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired