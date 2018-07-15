BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic wins fourth Wimbledon title
Highlights: Djokovic wins fourth Wimbledon title
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Novak Djokovic wins his fourth Wimbledon title by beating Kevin Anderson 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3).
Wimbledon 2018
