Novak Djokovic wins fourth Wimbledon by beating Kevin Anderson

Novak Djokovic earned his first Grand Slam victory in more than two years by beating South Africa's Kevin Anderson to win his fourth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic, seeded 12th, won 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) to claim a 13th Slam - his first major since the 2016 French Open.

The Serb, 31, quickly took control to win the opening set in 29 minutes, breaking twice more in the second set.

Djokovic saw off five set points in an even third set, dominating the tie-break to seal victory.

He moves into outright fourth place on the all-time list of Grand Slam men's singles titles, moving clear of Roy Emerson and closing the gap on Roger Federer (20), Rafael Nadal (17) and Pete Sampras (14).

The former world number one will move back into the top 10 when the latest rankings are released on Monday.

Djokovic back to his Slam-winning best

Djokovic dominated the men's game earlier this decade, holding the number one ranking for 223 weeks and completing a career Grand Slam when he claimed the title at Roland Garros two years ago.

Then, his cloak of invincibility began to slip.

After losing to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016, Djokovic alluded to difficulties in his personal life and his form subsequently tailed off.

Fitness also became an issue, taking two spells away from the ATP Tour because of an elbow injury, leading to him dropping out of the world's top 20 earlier this year for the first time since 2006.

Now he is back among the world's elite after a wonderful Wimbledon.

Djokovic broke serve twice in each of the opening two sets, dismantling 6ft 8in Anderson's service game and grinding him down in the rallies.

Anderson rarely ventured forward and offered little variation - until the third set at least - but Djokovic nullified the increased threat to win in two hours and 18 minutes.

Djokovic dropped to his haunches just inside the baseline as Centre Centre rose to acclaim the champion, hugging Anderson at the net before skipping over towards his box and celebrating wildly in front of his coaching team and wife Jelena.

