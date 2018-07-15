Wimbledon 2018: GB's Jack Draper beaten by Tseng Chun-hsin in boys' final

Top seed Tseng Chun-hsin beat Jack Draper in two hours and six minutes on Court One

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Britain's Jack Draper lost to Taiwanese top seed Tseng Chun-hsin in a gripping boys' singles final at Wimbledon.

Draper, hoping to become the first British boys' champion since 1962, was beaten 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 by fellow 16-year-old Tseng.

Watched by a packed Court One, who were vocal in support for the young Briton, Draper gave himself hope by taking the second set but was let down by a huge 42 unforced errors.

Tseng sealed victory with an ace.

Previous winners of the boys' title include 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, and while there are plenty of big names who never won a junior Slam, on this year's form Tseng could be a player to watch in the future.

A winner at this year's junior French Open and runner-up at January's event at the Australian Open, Tseng had not dropped a set in his previous five rounds here.

After the first set it looked like it was going to be straightforward for him before Surrey-born Draper staged an impressive fightback to take the second set.

But Draper's wayward shots, as well as flashes of temper - he had to swap racquets after smashing one into the grass - were costly against the calm Tseng.

The left-hander handed match point to the Taiwanese when he missed a straightforward volley at the net, lying on the grass in disbelief, before Tseng wrapped up the title with his ninth ace of the match.