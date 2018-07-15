Wimbledon 2018: Britain's Lucy Shuker loses women's wheelchair doubles final

Lucy Shuker (right) was playing in her fourth Wimbledon doubles final

Britain's Lucy Shuker and German partner Sabine Ellerbrock lost the Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles final to Diede de Groot and Yui Kamiji.

The Netherlands' De Groot and Kamiji of Japan won 6-1 6-1 on court three.

It was Kamiji's fifth straight women's doubles title at Wimbledon - the previous four were with Briton Jordanne Whiley - and 125th title in total.

Shuker, 38, told BBC Sport: "It's been humbling to be here, I love playing at Wimbledon.

"I still have a bit of a love-hate relationship because the grass is so difficult for me, but how could you not love being here?"

De Groot became the first wheelchair player to win singles and doubles titles in the same year at Wimbledon.