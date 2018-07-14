Wimbledon 2018: Doubles titles for Bryan & Sock and Siniakova & Krejcikova

Mike Bryan (left) now has 17 Grand Slam doubles titles

Mike Bryan won his 17th Grand Slam doubles title - and first with Jack Sock - with victory over Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus at Wimbledon.

The American pair beat South Africa's Klaasen and New Zealand's Venus 6-3 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 5-7 7-5.

It was Bryan's first major title without his twin brother Bob, who missed the tournament through injury.

In the women's doubles final, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke.

The Czech pairing made history with their 6-3 4-6 6-0 win as they became the first duo to add the women's doubles title here to the junior title.

Their win also secured back-to-back Grand Slam titles following their success at the French Open in June.

Bryan and Sock's match went into a deciding set after 21:00 BST, with organisers electing to close the Centre Court roof before a fifth set.

Bryan, 14 years older than his 26-year-old compatriot, had partnered his twin for 76 consecutive Grand Slams as they became the most successful pairing in tennis history.

But, with Sock by his side, he became the oldest man to win the men's doubles title at Wimbledon at 40 years and 76 days.

In a nip-and-tuck deciding set, Bryan and Sock saved a break point to prevent going 5-3 down moments before Sock played a volley at the net which dropped just inside the baseline to level at 4-4.

The key break - met with screams by the Bryan-Sock pairing - arrived in the 11th game of the set, allowing Bryan to serve out for his fourth and Sock's second Wimbledon doubles title.