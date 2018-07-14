BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Sweaty Nadal, brilliant Kerber, butterflies & day 12 funnies
Brilliant Kerber, sweaty Nadal, butterflies & day 12 funnies
- From the section Tennis
Watch the quirkier moments from women's final day at Wimbledon as the stars are out in force and Angelique Kerber stuns Serena Williams on Centre Court.
WATCH MORE: Williams & Kerber make emotional speeches after final
WATCH MORE: Djokovic beats Nadal: How the saga concluded
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
