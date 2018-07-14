BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber victorious to deny Serena Williams a dream comeback
Kerber beats Williams to win first Wimbledon title
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Angelique Kerber beats seven-time champion Serena Williams 6-3 6-3 to win her first Wimbledon title in front of a star-studded Centre Court crowd.
Available to UK users only.
