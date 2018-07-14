BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Djokovic beats Nadal - How the epic saga concluded
Djokovic beats Nadal: How the saga concluded
Watch highlights of the epic semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as the Serb wins 6-4 3-6 7-6 3-6 10-8 to reach the Wimbledon final.
