Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to reach Wimbledon final

Former world number one Novak Djokovic has slipped to 21 in the rankings after elbow surgery

Novak Djokovic is one match away from a first Grand Slam title since 2016 after an epic five-set win over Rafael Nadal in their delayed Wimbledon semi-final.

Djokovic, who won 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9) 3-6 10-8 in five hours and 16 minutes, will face Kevin Anderson on Sunday.

The Serb led by two sets to one when play stopped at 23:02 BST on Friday.

Spain's Nadal broke twice in the fourth set when play resumed on Saturday, but Djokovic fought back to take his second match point to edge a dramatic decider.

This was Nadal and Djokovic's 52nd meeting - more than any other two men in the Open era - and the pair did not disappoint as they finally resumed their long-standing rivalry on the Grand Slam stage.

With 29 major titles between them, two of the game's all-time greats had not faced each other this deep in a major since the 2014 French Open final.

Starting under the Centre Court floodlights, finishing after an overnight break and packed with quality and drama throughout, it was a match befitting a final never mind a semi-final.

Nadal missed five break points in the decider and was eventually punished as 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic reached his first major final since the 2016 US Open.

"I'm just overwhelmed," Djokovic told BBC Sport.

"It's very special. It was very clear that very few things separated us. Until the last shot I didn't know if I was going to win.

"This kind of match is what you live for, you work for."

The Djokovic of old returns

The question often posed as Wimbledon fortnight has progressed has been: is Djokovic back to his best?

Djokovic, 31, dominated the men's game earlier this decade, holding the number one ranking for a record 223 weeks and completing a career Grand Slam when he claimed the 2016 French Open.

But his form and fitness have since dipped, injuries and personal issues leading to him dropping out of the world's top 20 for the first time since 2006.

Seeded 12th, he came into Wimbledon on the back of a frustrating year blighted by an elbow injury, but had looked close to his best in his run to the last four.

The ultimate test came against world number one Nadal and Djokovic, who served immensely and returned aggressively throughout, passed it with flying colours.

"Djokovic needed that match more," three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker said on BBC One. "He's been gone for two years and needed that match to make this year important."

