BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: GB's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title
GB's Reid and Hewett win Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett win a third successive Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title by beating Germany's Joachim Gerard and Swede Stefan Olsson.
Wimbledon 2018
