Wimbledon 2018: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won a third successive Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title by beating Germany's Joachim Gerard and Swede Stefan Olsson.

Cheered on by a vocal crowd on court three, the second seeds won 6-1 6-4.

Reid, 26, and Hewett, 20, attacked from the outset to race through the first set before being pushed in the second.

Victory marked an eighth Grand Slam doubles title for Reid and a fourth for Hewett.

