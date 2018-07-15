BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: GB's Jack Draper looks forward to boys' final
GB's Draper looks forward to Wimbledon boys final
- From the section Tennis
British teenager Jack Draper looks forward to the Wimbledon boys' final as he hopes to become the first Briton to win the title since 1962.
Wimbledon 2018
