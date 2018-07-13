Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon semi-final to resume on Saturday

Media playback is not supported on this device Djokovic v Nadal: The incredible story so far..

Novak Djokovic led world number one Rafael Nadal after three sets of their Wimbledon semi-final when play was suspended until Saturday.

The Serb, a three-time Wimbledon champion, is ahead 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9).

They did not start their match until after 20:00 BST as they had to wait for Kevin Anderson's epic semi-final against John Isner to finish.

Wimbledon bosses closed the roof before the start but a 23:00 curfew meant the match will resume at 13:00 on Saturday.

While some ticket holders may have needed to leave for trains home, there was still a healthy crowd to watch two of the all-time greats on Centre Court.

Djokovic has overnight advantage

With 29 Grand Slam titles between them, Nadal and Djokovic's meeting was a highly anticipated match between players who have met more than any other two men in the Open era.

Their 52nd match was held up by the previous semi-final on Centre Court, which Anderson won after six hours and 35 minutes.

Djokovic set himself up to take the first set with strong service games, facing no break points, and broke in the seventh game before sealing it with a forehand winner.

But the Serb could not keep the momentum going in the second, wagging his finger skywards when he netted a forehand to drop serve in the fourth game.

But an athletic Djokovic had Nadal running around the court in the next game, bringing him forward to the net and lobbing the Spaniard before breaking back with a beautifully angled forehand.

But the struggle to hold serve continued into the next game with Nadal immediately regaining his break advantage with a wonderful forehand winner.

Djokovic had two break points when Nadal was serving for the set, angrily remonstrating with himself when he failed to convert them before gifting the Spaniard the set with a backhand error.

Games went with serve in the third set with Nadal failing to convert three set points in the tie-break, allowing Djokovic to take the set when his opponent netted a backhand.

With Merton council imposing at 23:00 BST curfew on play, the players will resume their encounter before the women's final between American 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and Germany's Angelique Kerber.