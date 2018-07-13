BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson wins record-breaking semi-final
Highlights: Anderson wins record-breaking semi-final
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as South African Kevin Anderson wins the second-longest match in Wimbledon history by outlasting American John Isner to reach the men's final.
WATCH MORE: Kevin Anderson's incredible recovery on way to winning record-breaking semi-final
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
