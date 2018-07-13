BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Briton Jack Draper, 16, wins epic four-hour contest in boy's semis
GB's Draper, 16, into boys' final with smash after four-hour epic
- From the section Tennis
Teenager Jack Draper is one match away from becoming the first British Wimbledon boys' champion since 1962 after beating Nicolas Mejia in an incredible semi-final that lasted more than four hours.
