Wimbledon 2018: Alfie Hewett misses out on wheelchair singles final

Hewett failed to make an impact against his Swedish opponent

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Britain's Alfie Hewett missed out on a place in the Wimbledon wheelchair singles final after losing to defending champion Stefan Olsson.

Olsson had won only two of their previous 10 meetings but the Swede is an accomplished player on grass.

He used his slice to good effect to come through 6-2 6-4.

Olsson will meet Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez in a repeat of last year's final after he beat Belgium's Joachim Gerard 6-1 4-6 6-2.

Hewett and partner Gordon Reid will get the defence of their doubles title under way later against Fernandez and Japan's Shingo Kunieda.