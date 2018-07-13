BBC Sport - Freestyle: 'I can't even tell what's going on but it's amazing!'
Watch: Football v tennis freestyle
- From the section Tennis
Football freestyler Jamie Knight and tennis freestyler Stefan Bojic battle it out at Wimbledon.
Commentary from BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright.
WATCH MORE: Howler? Breadstick? Tennis stars take on Wimbledon & World Cup quiz
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired