BBC Sport - Freestyle: 'I can't even tell what's going on but it's amazing!'

Watch: Football v tennis freestyle

  • From the section Tennis

Football freestyler Jamie Knight and tennis freestyler Stefan Bojic battle it out at Wimbledon.

Commentary from BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright.

WATCH MORE: Howler? Breadstick? Tennis stars take on Wimbledon & World Cup quiz

Top videos

Video

Watch: Football v tennis freestyle

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Epic rally, slips, architects & day 10 funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Serena overpowers Goerges to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Kerber beats Ostapenko to reach second final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Record-breaking Kuldeep bamboozles England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'I see my wheelchair as just another piece of equipment'

Video

A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow

Video

Celeb spotting, ball walking, Federer's shock defeat and day nine funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

England captain Morgan caught on 19

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Nadal beats Del Potro in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)

Video

'Remorseless' Djokovic beats Nishikori to reach semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Club logo

Trampoline Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired