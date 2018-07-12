Wimbledon 2018: Alfie Hewett into wheelchair singles semi-finals

Alfie Hewett played in the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2017, losing in three sets to Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez

Britain's Alfie Hewett has reached the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles at Wimbledon for the second successive year.

Second seed Hewett, 20, beat 47-year-old Frenchman Stephane Houdet 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to match his 2017 performance.

Hewett will meet Sweden's defending champion Stefan Olsson, 31, next.

The Briton is aiming for his third Grand Slam final after winning the French Open in 2017 and then losing in the US Open final later that same year.

But there was disappointment for 2016 champion Gordon Reid, 26, as he fell to a 6-3 6-3 loss to Belgium's Joachim Gerard, 29, in their quarter-final.

In the women's competition, Britain's Lucy Shuker, 38, was comfortably beaten 6-2 6-2 by 27-year-old Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands.