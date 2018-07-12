Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka into mixed doubles semi-finals

Jamie Murray won the Wimbledon mixed doubles in 2017 with Martina Hingis and 2007 alongside Jelena Jankovic

Britain's Jamie Murray and partner Victoria Azarenka beat Jean-Julien Rojer and Demi Schuurs to reach the semi-finals of the mixed doubles.

Murray and Azarenka, from Belarus, fought back from a set down to win 4-6 7-5 7-5 against the Dutch fourth seeds.

They will play British duo Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke in the last four.

Dart and Clarke beat 10th seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal of Colombia and Abigail Spears of the United States 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 to secure their last-four place.

"Harriet and Jay are on an awesome run and have beaten some good doubles pairs but it's got to come to an end," Murray said.

"I have a few more grey hairs after this match. There were some crazy points, so we did a great job to get through."

Murray, 32, won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon last year with now-retired Swiss Martina Hingis.

He had initially chosen to miss the mixed event this year to focus on the men's doubles to protect his sore knees.

However, the opportunity to partner former world number one and two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka, 28, persuaded him to take part.

In the deciding set Murray and Azarenka were 6-5 up having held serve, but missed four match points on Schuurs' serve.

On the fifth occasion Murray advanced to the net and produced a backhand volley to secure the victory.

"We have taken it one match at a time, we have had some tough matches, which has brought us together as pair," Azarenka said.

"Jamie stepped it up in the last game because I had chances but kept going in the wrong direction."

Brits bow out as Bryan makes final

Britain's Dominic Inglot and Croat Franko Skugor lost their men's doubles semi-final in a five-set thriller.

The pair battled back from two sets down against American seventh seeds Mike Bryan and Jack Sock but lost the deciding set as they were beaten 6-3 6-1 6-7 (11-13) 6-7 (6-7) 6-4.

Bryan was playing men's doubles at Wimbledon for the first time in two decades without twin brother Bob, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hip injury.

The Bryan twins have won Wimbledon three times - in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

In the other semi-final Britain's Joe Salisbury and partner Frederik Nielsen of Denmark lost 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-3 6-4 to 13th seeds Michael Venus of Australia and Raven Klaasen of South Africa.