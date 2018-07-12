Wimbledon 2018: Jack Draper becomes the first British boys' semi-finalist in five years

Unseeded Jack Draper has already beaten seventh seed Adrian Andreev and 11th seed Tristan Boyer on his way to the boys' singles semi-finals

Sixteen-year-old Jack Draper has become the first British player to reach the semi-finals of the boys' singles event at Wimbledon in five years.

Draper came from behind to beat Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-1.

However, there was disappointment for Britain's Anton Matusevich, 17, as he lost to 18-year-old Tao Mu of China 7-5 6-1 in his quarter-final.

The last British player to reach the final four was Kyle Edmund in 2013, but he lost to Italy's Gianluigi Quinzi.

Draper, who began playing tennis at the age of four, will meet Colombia's fifth seed Nicolas Mejia, 18, in the semi-final.

There has not been a British winner of the boys' singles at Wimbledon since Stanley Matthews, son of the former England footballer of the same name, triumphed in 1962.

Former winners include Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Pat Cash, Stefan Edberg, Roger Federer, Gael Monfils, Grigor Dimitrov and Denis Shapovalov.

In the girls competition, Emma Raducanu, 15, was the last remaining British player but she was thrashed 6-0 6-1 by Poland's Iga Swiatek, 17, in their quarter-final.