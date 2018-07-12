Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber beats Jelena Ostapenko to reach women's final

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kerber beats Ostapenko to reach second final

Germany's Angelique Kerber reached the second Wimbledon final of her career with a 6-3 6-3 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court.

Kerber, 30, lost in the 2016 final to Serena Williams - and the pair will meet again if the American beats Julia Gorges in the second semi-final.

The 11th seed saved a break point in game six before breaking Ostapenko's serve in the next game.

She then gained an early break in the second set on her way to the win.

"It is such a great feeling to be back in the final and to play on Centre Court is always a great experience," said Kerber.

"I'm happy and proud to be in another Grand Slam final, I will just try to play like I did and just focus on my game.

"Jelena is always fighting until the last point, hits the ball really hard, and I was trying to stay focused. It was quite tough but I'm happy to be through."

Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open title, was playing in her first Wimbledon semi-final.

Despite making 18 first-set winners compared to only six from Kerber, the 21-year-old also made 19 unforced errors, with Kerber only making two.

The former world number one then capitalised on more poor play from Ostapenko, breaking her serve at the first time of asking in the second set and again in the sixth game.

Ostapenko saved a match point in the seventh and gained one break back, but it was not enough.

Kerber won both the Australian Open and US Open in 2016 and will have a chance to win her third Grand Slam title on Saturday.