BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber beats Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 to reach her second final
Highlights: Kerber beats Ostapenko to reach second final
Watch highlights as Angelique Kerber beats Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 to reach the second Wimbledon final of her career.
Wimbledon 2018
