Heather Watson penalised for swearing in Wimbledon doubles defeat

Heather Watson was docked a point for swearing as she and Tatjana Maria lost 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the women's doubles last eight.

The 26-year-old British number two branded a line judge "pathetic" for reporting her to the umpire.

It followed an earlier warning for hitting the ball off the court.

But Jamie Murray stayed on course to defend his mixed doubles title with new partner Victoria Azarenka.

Scotsman Murray and former singles world number one Azarenka moved into the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 win over Matwe Middelkoop and Johanna Larsson.

Murray lost in five sets in the men's doubles quarter-finals with Bruno Soares on Tuesday but he and Belarusian Azarenka overcame the 12th seeds in an hour and 20 minutes.

Watson, who lost in the mixed doubles on Tuesday, said after her defeat against the third seeds: "I asked everybody behind me out loud, 'What did you hear me say?' And everybody said 'stupid'.

"I just think it's really pathetic. It's like there is no point in it. You have got people in all different languages swearing constantly all the time.

"I just said 'stupid', nobody heard anything else and I just think it is really bad.

"I think it is a poor choice from him. It's just unfair. In that situation you're not telling people off when they are swearing in Czech or Spanish or whatever.

"It's literally like a snitch running to the front of the class saying, 'I heard her say this!' I think it is so stupid. It is. I can't even explain."