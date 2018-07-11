BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal beats Juan Martin Del Potro to reach semi-finals

Highlights: Nadal beats Del Potro in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis

Watch highlights as Rafael Nadal beats Juan Martin Del Potro to book his place in the Wimbledon semi-final after a five-set thriller.

