BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Celeb spotting, ball walking, Federer's shock defeat and day nine funnies
Celeb spotting, ball walking, Federer's shock defeat and day nine funnies
- From the section Tennis
Watch the quirkier moments from day nine at Wimbledon as Kevin Anderson beats Roger Federer in a five-set shocker and the celebrities turned out for the centre court action.
WATCH MORE: 'Remorseless' Djokovic beats Nishikori to reach semi-finals
WATCH MORE: Anderson seals shock victory over Federer
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired