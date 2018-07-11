BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Kei Nishikori in four sets - best shots
'Remorseless' Djokovic beats Nishikori to reach semi-finals
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as three-time champion Novak Djokovic puts in a 'remorseless' display to beat Kei Nishikori and make the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time since 2015.
WATCH MORE: 'One of the greatest points at Wimbledon' - Djokovic wins stunning rally
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
