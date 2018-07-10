Andy Murray: v Tim Henman: Wimbledon 2018 vote challenge

Media playback is not supported on this device Who is more boring? - Tim Henman or Andy Murray

All-around British tennis legend Andy Murray made his BBC Sport punditry debut on Tuesday, and he played a blinder.

However, friend and former British number one Tim Henman put an interesting question to the two-time Wimbledon champion.

"Who is more boring? Me or you?"

"If we put it to the public, what would the result be?" he asked live on BBC One.

"It would be tight but can we set it up?" joked Andy. "Can we do it?"

Sue Barker, who was in stitches throughout the exchange, said: "Yep, we will put it on the website."

So, Andy and Tim, just for fun, your wish is our command. Don't blame us for the result!