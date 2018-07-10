BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber beats Daria Kasatkina - highlights
Seven match points & a 25 shot rally - Kerber's winning game
Tennis
Watch highlights of the final game as Angelique Kerber defeats Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
