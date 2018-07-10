BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams fights off Camila Giorgi challenge to reach semi-finals
Highlights: Serena fights back to reach semis
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Serena Williams beats Camila Giorgi 3-6 6-3 6-4 to reach her 11th Wimbledon semi-final.
WATCH MORE: Seven match points & a 25 shot rally - Kerber's winning game
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired