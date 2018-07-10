BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Jelena Ostapenko beats Dominika Cibulkova - highlights
Highlights: Ostapenko beats Cibulkova to reach semi-finals
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko defeats Dominika Cibulkova 7-5 6-4 to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
