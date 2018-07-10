BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: 'That is phenomenal defence of the net!' - Del Potro wins a great point
Watch: Del Potro's 'phenomenal defence' at the net
- From the section Tennis
Juan Martin Del Potro wins a brilliant point after some 'phenomenal defence of the net' on his way to a 7-6 7-6 5-7 7-6 victory over Gilles Simon.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
