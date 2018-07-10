Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber beats Daria Kasatkina to reach semi-finals

From the section

Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon final in 2016 but lost to Serena Williams

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Eleventh seed Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-3 7-5 win over Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Kerber, the highest-ranked seed left in the women's competition, dominated the first set as Kasatkina struggled with nerves.

Fourteenth seed Kasatkina, 21, grew in confidence but Kerber came through to win on her seventh match point.

The German, 30, will face Latvian 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday after she beat Dominika Cibulkova 7-5 6-4.

In the other half of the draw, Serena Williams takes on Camila Giorgi and Kiki Bertens plays Julia Gorges.

More to follow.