Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber beats Daria Kasatkina to reach semi-finals

Angelique Kerber
Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon final in 2016 but lost to Serena Williams
Wimbledon 2018
Dates: 2-15 July
Eleventh seed Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-3 7-5 win over Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Kerber, the highest-ranked seed left in the women's competition, dominated the first set as Kasatkina struggled with nerves.

Fourteenth seed Kasatkina, 21, grew in confidence but Kerber came through to win on her seventh match point.

The German, 30, will face Latvian 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday after she beat Dominika Cibulkova 7-5 6-4.

In the other half of the draw, Serena Williams takes on Camila Giorgi and Kiki Bertens plays Julia Gorges.

More to follow.

