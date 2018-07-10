Wimbledon 2018: Juan Martin del Potro sets up Rafael Nadal quarter-final

Del Potro reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2013

Wimbledon 2018 Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro set up a Wimbledon quarter-final meeting with Rafa Nadal after finally wrapping up victory over Frenchman Gilles Simon.

The Argentine was two sets to one up on the world number 53 when play was suspended on Monday night.

He lost his serve early in the fourth set but fought back and served for the match at 5-4 only for Simon to save four match points.

But Del Potro went on to claim a 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 7-6 (7-5) victory.

The 29-year-old is in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2013 when he reached the last four before losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

Since then, he has struggled with a wrist injury that kept him out for two years.

Nadal, the world number one, reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2011 with a straight-set win over unseeded Czech Jiri Vesely on Monday.