Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray loses doubles quarter-final

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares were knocked out of the men's doubles in the quarter-finals after a five-set thriller at Wimbledon.

The fifth seeds led twice against Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus before dropping serve twice in the final set.

Play was suspended after Murray and Soares won the fourth set tie-break while the roof covered Centre Court.

The match lasted more than four hours before the 13th seeds won 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 4-6.

Murray is still aiming to defend his mixed doubles title after reaching the third round with Belarusian and former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The Scot won the event at Wimbledon and the US Open with now-retired partner Martina Hingis last year.

Meanwhile, Britain's Joe Salisbury and Dominic Inglot progressed to the semi-finals with victories in their quarter-finals.

Salisbury and Denmark's Frederik Nielsen will play South Africa's Klaasen and New Zealand's Venus in the semi-finals after they defeated 14th seeds Ben McLachlan and Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4).

Inglot and Croatian partner Franko Skugor defeated Robin Haase and Robert Lindstedt 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 and will face former world number one Mike Bryan and fellow American Jack Sock in the semi-finals.

British 15th seed Inglot has won three outdoor ATP titles in 2018 but had not gone further than the third round at Wimbledon prior to this year.

Elsewhere, compatriots Jay Clarke and Harriet Dart are in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles after they comfortably defeated Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-3 6-4 in the third round.

But British 16th seed Heather Watson and Finland's Henri Kontinen were knocked out in the third round by third seeds Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan after losing 2-6 6-7 (4-7).