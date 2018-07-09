BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson beats Gael Monfils - highlights
Highlights: Anderson beats Monfils in tight contest
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Kevin Anderson's defeats Gael Monfils 7-6 7-6 5-7 7-6 to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
READ MORE: Federer in quarters without dropping a set
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired