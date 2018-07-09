BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams beats Evgeniya Rodina - best shots
'Plain sailing for Serena' - Williams through to quarters
Tennis
Watch the best shots as USA's Serena Williams beats Evgeniya Rodina 6-2 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2018
