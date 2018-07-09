BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer takes 16 minutes to win set against Adrian Mannarino
How to win a set in 16 minutes - Federer storms past Mannarino
- From the section Tennis
Roger Federer takes just 16 minutes to win the first set in his 6-0 7-5 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino as he progresses to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2018
