Wimbledon 2018: Andy Murray joins BBC Sport analysis and commentary team

Andy Murray announced his role with the BBC Sport team on Facebook

Two-time champion Andy Murray will join BBC Sport's analysis and commentary team at Wimbledon from Tuesday.

The 33-year-old withdrew on the eve of this year's competition as he wished to delay his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray hopes to return for the US hard court season in August but will first get involved in broadcasting from SW19.

He said: "Live in the BBC studio tomorrow with Tim Henman and trying my hand at commentary on Wednesday. What could possibly go wrong?"

Murray, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2016, will move from the studio into the commentary box on Wednesday when the men's quarter-finals begin.

Eight-time winner Roger Federer, the number one seed, has booked his place in the last eight, while two-time champion Rafa Nadal is in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2011.

Philip Bernie, the BBC's head of TV sport, said: "Having Andy Murray as part of our BBC team is a real coup.

"While we know he'll be missing being out there on the courts, it's great to still have him involved in the tournament and his insight will be a great addition to our coverage."