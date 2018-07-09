Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic won back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2014 and 2015
Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Novak Djokovic is through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the 10th time in his career following victory over Russian Karen Khachanov.

The three-time champion made minor errors in the first set but managed to convert three break points on his way to a comfortable 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory.

There were flashes of brilliance from the Serb, who rarely looked troubled against the world number 40.

Djokovic - the 12th seed - will face Japan's Kei Nishikori next.

Juan Martin del Potro and Gilles Simon will have to return on Tuesday as they fight for the remaining place in the quarter-finals.

Argentine Del Potro, seeded sixth, had a 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 lead over France's Simon when bad light ended play.

The winner will face world number one Rafael Nadal in the last eight after the Spaniard beat Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-3 6-4.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson defeated Frenchman Gael Monfils in an entertaining fourth-round match to reach the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Kevin Anderson v Gael Monfils

Eighth seed Anderson won three tie-breaks as he earned victory in four sets, 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 7-6 (7-4).

The 32-year-old will next face Swiss top seed Roger Federer, who outclassed France's Adrian Mannarino 6-0 7-5 6-4 to reach the last eight.

Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic beat American world number 103 Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals for the third year in a row.

Raonic will face ninth seed John Isner after the American beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4).

Former US Open finalist Nishikori fought back to defeat world number 138 Ernests Gulbis 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (12-10) 6-1.

Nishikori - the 24th seed - was struggling with an arm injury when he lost the opening set but edged the second in a tie-break after a medical timeout.

Gulbis had to have a knee heavily strapped after slipping in the third-set tie-break and was swept away in the fourth.

It is the first time Nishikori has progressed beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

